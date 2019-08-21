Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Reaches $26.01 After 9.00% Up Move; PPL (PPL) Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 382,628 shares traded. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has risen 880.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 880.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXSM News: 08/05/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, AXSOME HAD $26.6 MLN OF CASH COMPARED TO $34.0 MLN OF CASH AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – AXSOME HAD $34M CASH AS OF DEC. 31 VS $36.6M; 19/04/2018 – AXSOME NAMES PIZZIE TO CFO, SAYS GOLUBIESKI TO RESIGN; 19/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Appoints Nick Pizzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Axsome Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXSM); 23/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of AXS-05 in Smoking Cessation; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS ANTICIPATED SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR EFFICACY; 08/05/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 29/05/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics to Present Data on AXS-05 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics to Host R&D Day with Key Opinion Leaders Focused on AXS-05 and Unmet Needs in Depression, Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation, and Nicotine DependenceThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $895.23 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $28.35 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AXSM worth $80.57M more.

PPL Corp (PPL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 288 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 217 cut down and sold their equity positions in PPL Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 511.56 million shares, down from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding PPL Corp in top ten positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 184 Increased: 225 New Position: 63.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 1.70M shares traded. PPL Corporation (PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $21.49 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.18 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 8.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation for 21.16 million shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 350,822 shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grisanti Capital Management Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 134,298 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 2.01% in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 79,432 shares.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $895.23 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain.

Among 2 analysts covering Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axsome Therapeutics has $25 highest and $25 lowest target. $25’s average target is -3.88% below currents $26.01 stock price. Axsome Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New commercial chief at Axsome Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXSM, STZ, JBHT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc (AXSM) CEO Herriot Tabuteau on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.