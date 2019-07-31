Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Contrasting side by side

Since Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a -4.91% downside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 65.57%. Insiders owned 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 5 of the 5 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.