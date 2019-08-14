Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.82 N/A -1.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.65 shows that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Verastem Inc. on the other hand, has 2.91 beta which makes it 191.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -5.91%. On the other hand, Verastem Inc.’s potential upside is 525.00% and its average price target is $8.75. Based on the results given earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 47%. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.