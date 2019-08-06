Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 uniQure N.V. 59 258.94 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.65 and it happens to be 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

The consensus price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 2.88%. Competitively the consensus price target of uniQure N.V. is $81, which is potential 43.95% upside. The results provided earlier shows that uniQure N.V. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.