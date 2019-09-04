Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3732.18 N/A -2.15 0.00

Demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Risk and Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Its rival TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 0.32% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $25. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus price target and a 185.95% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TG Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.