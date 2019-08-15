Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Replimune Group Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -6.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 90.9% respectively. 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.