Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Comparing side by side

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 28.49 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$25 is Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.03%. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 consensus target price and a 138.78% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 29.11%. Insiders held 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.