Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Contrasting side by side

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.65 shows that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neurotrope Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -9.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.