Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Comparison side by side

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 23.74M -1.28 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 95,226,634.58% -564.8% -151.5% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 3,011,878,574.57% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 37.06% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 23.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.