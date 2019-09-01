Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Contrasting side by side

Since Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.65 and its 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a -1.77% downside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.