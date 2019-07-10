Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Comparison side by side

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.03% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 40.23%. About 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Intec Pharma Ltd. has 16.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.