Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparing side by side

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 11.9 and 11.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, and a 2.88% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 86.1% respectively. 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.