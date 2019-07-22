Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 248.12 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.44 beta. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 0.60% at a $25 average price target. Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 104.65%. The results provided earlier shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 77.2%. Insiders owned 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.