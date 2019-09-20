Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.29 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Cerecor Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $25, and a -8.66% downside potential. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 214.37%. The results provided earlier shows that Cerecor Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 55.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.