Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.65 beta. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $25, and a -1.77% downside potential. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 183.02%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.