Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Contrasting side by side

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.65 shows that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.15% and an $25 average price target. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average price target is $169.33, while its potential upside is 52.26%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ascendis Pharma A/S seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.