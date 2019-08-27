Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.32 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.65. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$25 is Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -0.60%. Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $77, with potential upside of 41.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.