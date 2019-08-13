Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Comparison side by side

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -1.61%. Competitively Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 558.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.