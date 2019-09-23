Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Contrasting side by side

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Alkermes plc 26 3.12 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

$25 is Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -11.13%. Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 average price target and a 39.15% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Alkermes plc seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.