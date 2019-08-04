Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Analysts See $-0.31 EPS; Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Scorpio Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Drewry Financial maintained Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. See Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) latest ratings:

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Drewry Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $4.5

Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -3.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 440,296 shares traded. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has risen 880.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 880.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXSM News: 07/03/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics 4Q Loss $7.43M; 27/03/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics to Host R&D Day with Key Opinion Leaders Focused on AXS-05 and Unmet Needs in Depression, Alzheimer’s Dis; 24/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Hosts R&D Day Today with Key Opinion Leaders Focusing on AXS-05 and Unmet Needs in Depression, Alzheimer’; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Axsome Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Appoints Nick Pizzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Axsome Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXSM); 07/03/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, AXSOME HAD $34.0 MLN OF CASH COMPARED TO $36.6 MLN OF CASH AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 19/04/2018 – AXSOME NAMES PIZZIE TO CFO, SAYS GOLUBIESKI TO RESIGN; 19/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Appoints Nick Pizzie, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners’ 2018 CNS Day

Among 2 analysts covering Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axsome Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $855.61 million. The company's product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and Alzheimer's disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. The company has market cap of $414.63 million. The Company’s vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. It has a 17.23 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, the firm owned 47 vessels comprising 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 336,382 shares traded. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has declined 16.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SALT News: 24/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 9 Days; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers 1Q Total Vessel Rev $54.3M; 03/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS REPORTS A COMMITMENT FOR A NEW LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Had $55M in Cash and Cash Equivalents at April 20; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 17/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Refinancing of an Ultramax Vessel; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q REV. $54.3M, EST. $53.7M; 25/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals