Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Analysts See $-0.31 EPS; Nbw Capital Has Raised Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding By $432,684

Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter's $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.'s analysts see -3.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 177,422 shares traded. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has risen 880.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 880.77% the S&P500.

Nbw Capital Llc increased Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) stake by 9.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc acquired 2,121 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL)'s stock rose 3.29%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 25,634 shares with $5.24 million value, up from 23,513 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc. now has $9.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $248.46. About 112,830 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $854.01 million. The company's product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and Alzheimer's disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain.

Among 2 analysts covering Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axsome Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 21.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital.

