Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta which is 382.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 123.99%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 60.71% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 24.8% respectively. Insiders held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.