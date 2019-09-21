Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Xencor Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, with potential upside of 99.49%. Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 8.37%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.