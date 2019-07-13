Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

We are comparing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XBiotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s 77.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XBiotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 143.90%. Competitively the average target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 78.33% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 13.5%. About 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 85.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.