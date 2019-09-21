Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, with potential upside of 99.49%. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 366.56% and its average price target is $30. Based on the results delivered earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., analysts belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.
Summary
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.
