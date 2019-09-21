Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, with potential upside of 99.49%. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 366.56% and its average price target is $30. Based on the results delivered earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.