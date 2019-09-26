Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 47 22.35 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and REGENXBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 135.56%. On the other hand, REGENXBIO Inc.’s potential upside is 11.08% and its consensus price target is $37. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 89.1% respectively. Insiders held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.