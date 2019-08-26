Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 89.15 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus target price of $15.5, and a 134.14% upside potential. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average target price is $13.4, while its potential upside is 230.86%. Based on the data shown earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.