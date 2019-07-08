Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.63 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Its rival Novan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Novan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, with potential upside of 191.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares. 58.1% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.49% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -0.23% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 67.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.