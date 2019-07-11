Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 20.45 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 145.57% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18. NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 consensus target price and a 172.11% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NewLink Genetics Corporation looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Insiders held 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.