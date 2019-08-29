Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

We are contrasting Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 231.94 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Neuralstem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 132.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has stronger performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.