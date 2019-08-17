Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.39 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 123.99% upside potential and an average price target of $15.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.