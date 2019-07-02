Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is 20.4. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average target price of $18, and a 186.17% upside potential. On the other hand, InflaRx N.V.’s potential upside is 76.99% and its consensus target price is $6. Based on the results given earlier, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than InflaRx N.V., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and InflaRx N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 62.1%. Insiders owned roughly 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.