Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3802.23 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 105.84%. Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, with potential upside of 64.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Immunomedics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 58.2%. Competitively, 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.