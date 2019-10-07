Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 133,715,925.39% -414.1% -120.4% Heat Biologics Inc. 6,028,566,128.73% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 156.62% and an $15.5 consensus price target. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 1,669.91% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.