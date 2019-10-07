Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|7
|0.00
|9.32M
|-8.68
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|32.50M
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|133,715,925.39%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|6,028,566,128.73%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 156.62% and an $15.5 consensus price target. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 1,669.91% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
