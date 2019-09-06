Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Galapagos NV 131 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 117.09% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.5. Competitively Galapagos NV has a consensus target price of $160.4, with potential downside of -1.56%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.