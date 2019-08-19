Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has -0.18 beta which makes it 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 123.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 51.6%. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has stronger performance than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.