Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

We are contrasting Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 84.33 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.14 which is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 135.56% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. with consensus price target of $15.5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 50.17% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.