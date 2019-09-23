Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 95 8.80 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.26. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 102.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.