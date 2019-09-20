Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.57 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 26.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Champions Oncology Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Champions Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 105.84% upside potential and an average target price of $15.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has stronger performance than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.