Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.81 N/A -2.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 128.28% at a $15.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28.14, while its potential upside is 20.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 57.6% respectively. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.