Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

We are contrasting Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 132,763,532.76% -414.1% -120.4% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 94,265,232.97% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average target price of $15.5, and a 161.82% upside potential. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a -1.41% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.