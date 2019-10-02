Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

We are contrasting Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|7
|0.00
|9.32M
|-8.68
|0.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|2.63M
|-4.59
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|132,763,532.76%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|94,265,232.97%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.26 beta indicates that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average target price of $15.5, and a 161.82% upside potential. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a -1.41% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.
Summary
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
