Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|7
|0.00
|9.32M
|-8.68
|0.00
|argenx SE
|128
|0.00
|36.73M
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|133,142,857.14%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|argenx SE
|28,610,375.45%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|argenx SE
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 161.82%. argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $156 consensus price target and a 43.18% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than argenx SE as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance.
Summary
argenx SE beats on 6 of the 11 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
