Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 argenx SE 128 0.00 36.73M -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 133,142,857.14% -414.1% -120.4% argenx SE 28,610,375.45% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 argenx SE 0 1 2 2.67

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 161.82%. argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $156 consensus price target and a 43.18% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than argenx SE as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 6 of the 11 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.