Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.03 207.99M -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 132,952,924.39% -414.1% -120.4% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 2,115,869,786.37% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 134.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.