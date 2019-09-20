Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) Reaches $7.75 After 8.00% Up Move; Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 104.12% above currents $11.88 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of GGAL in report on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral” rating. See Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Upgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sector Underperform New Target: $27.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2019 Broker: Class B Shares underlying Rating: Credit Suisse

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Class B Shares underlying Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $28.0000 20.0000

The stock of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 115,462 shares traded. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has declined 57.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $176.55M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $8.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AXGT worth $14.12M more.

The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 1.32 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Grupo Financiero (GGAL) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Dropped 10% This Morning – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA Personal Loans, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers corporate banking services to companies, and the agricultural and livestock sector; foreign trade transactions; corporate debt and securitization transactions; and e-banking services.

Analysts await Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-1.15 EPS, up 48.66% or $1.09 from last year’s $-2.24 per share. After $-1.23 actual EPS reported by Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.50% EPS growth.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $176.55 million. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Axovant Sciences Ltd.

Among 2 analysts covering Axovant (NASDAQ:AXGT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axovant has $1800 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 100.00% above currents $7.75 stock price. Axovant had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Three Q4’19 Catalysts For Axovant – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Axovant (AXGT) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Axovant Gene Therapies News: AXGT Stock Soars on Manufacturing Deal – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) And Trying To Stomach The 91% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Axovant (AXGT) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.