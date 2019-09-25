Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) Reaches $6.98 After 9.00% Down Move; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Its Sonoco Prods (SON) Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased Sonoco Prods (SON) stake by 32.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 46,432 shares as Sonoco Prods (SON)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 95,605 shares with $6.25M value, down from 142,037 last quarter. Sonoco Prods now has $5.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 297,840 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21

The stock of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 66,486 shares traded. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has declined 57.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $159.01 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $6.35 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AXGT worth $14.31M less.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) stake by 384,626 shares to 1.67M valued at $319.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) stake by 338,227 shares and now owns 4.81 million shares. Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Introduces EnviroSenseâ„¢ Sustainable Packaging Development Initiative – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Announces How2Recycle®’s â€œCheck Locallyâ€ Status for Paper-Bottom Cans – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stocks close higher on China trade deal optimism, despite Trump impeachment bid – MarketWatch” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06 million for 16.02 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-1.15 EPS, up 48.66% or $1.09 from last year’s $-2.24 per share. After $-1.23 actual EPS reported by Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.50% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Axovant (NASDAQ:AXGT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axovant has $1800 highest and $1300 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 122.06% above currents $6.98 stock price. Axovant had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Axovant Gene Therapies to Present at 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Three Q4’19 Catalysts For Axovant – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Axovant (AXGT) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) And Trying To Stomach The 91% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $159.01 million. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Axovant Sciences Ltd.