Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) Reaches $6.24 After 7.00% Down Move; Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Has 1.03 Sentiment

The stock of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 170,844 shares traded. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has declined 57.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.68% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $142.26M company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $5.80 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AXGT worth $9.96M less.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 35 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 34 sold and reduced stakes in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 14.76 million shares, up from 14.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 25 New Position: 10.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $554.88 million. It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 112.05 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund for 103,600 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.62 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 95,646 shares. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 564,149 shares.

The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

