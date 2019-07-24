Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 58.77 N/A -6.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta means Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility is 16.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

The consensus price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, with potential upside of 183.46%. On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 23.39% and its consensus price target is $74.43. The data provided earlier shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. appears more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 91.1% respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.