Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 5.29 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Tocagen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 99.74% and an $15.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 161.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tocagen Inc. seems more appealing than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 36.1%. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has stronger performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.