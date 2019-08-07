Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.03 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 183.91% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18. On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,479.55% and its average target price is $5.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.