Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Comparison side by side

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 142.95% at a $15.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average price target is $4.83, while its potential upside is 496.30%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 7.7%. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.